Finalists in the Leeton Soldiers Club Autumn Squash competition were decided last week with the completion of the final round.
The competition is divided into two groups, the NRL and the AFL. Sharks inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Broncos who are the top NRL team.
In the Match of the Week Alayna Croucamp fought back to beat Matt Piper 11-15, 15-8, 14-17, 15-11, 15-13.
Justin Mortlock beat Brodie Lashbrook and Callum Ryan won in four over Alayna Croucamp who subbed for Broncos while Trev Whitby lost to Brad Woolner.
Three of the four matches were decided in five games as Panthers downed Roosters 3-1. Dawid Croucamp won the fifth game 15-13 to beat Garry Walker and Brianna Gray-Mills won the fifth game 17-14 against Carol Davidson.
Sean Ryan defeated Zac Fairweather in four with Roosters victory going to Jacob Harrison who took the fifth game 15-14 to edge out Cooper Boardman.
Bulldogs and Eels finished on two matches and seven games each with Bulldogs winning on points 189-176. Brian O'Leary beat Nicholas Croucamp 3-1 and Adrian Sheldrick downed Brodie Lashbrook.
Eels winners were Ian Draper who defeated Brent Lister 3-1 and David Cross beat Angelo Fiumara.
Semi Finals Broncos v Bulldogs and Panthers v Sharks.
Tigers are the top AFL team and they downed Kangaroos 3-1. Jackson Goman was too fast for Bryan Shepley winning 3-1, Finley Sales beat Hayden Farrugia and Adele Thompson won on a forfeit. Hayden Farrugia beat Ondria Miller for Kangaroos victory.
Victories to Andre Holtzhausen and Evan Hookway against Hayden Farrugia and Katie McAliece respectively secured a 2-1 victory for Lions over Crows.
Declan Ryan stopped the clean-sweep by downing Zac Fairweather.
Giants had a 3-1 win over Dockers with Ian Draper winning in four over John Saddler, Naomi Rawle beat Charmaine Lee and Kian Henman downed Isabel Thompson. Dockers winner Anthony Iannelli won a close contest 15-10, 17-16, 17-16 against Nicholas Croucamp.
Dion DeMamiel beat Sean Ryan in four to lead Swans to a 3-1 win over Eagles.
Miranda Tait beat Jack Oo and Ruby Miller defeated Brendon Looby but Natalie Fiumara lost in four to Antoinette Taylor.
Semi Finals Tigers v Eagles and Lions v Giants.
