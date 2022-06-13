Pride in Samoan culture and tradition was well and truly showing on Saturday as members of the Riverina's Samoan communities convened in Leeton to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Samoa's independence.
The celebrations began at 8am with a flag raising ceremony at Leeton Indoor Stadium and was followed by a day of games and activities.
Crowds once again convened at the stadium on Saturday night to watch an evening of traditional Samoan dance and performances before a judging panel.
The performers included members of Leeton's Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS), as well as those from other churches in Griffith, Wagga Wagga and elsewhere.
Girls danced in their finest puletasis while the boys looked particularly powerful dancing in their traditional clothing.
Special guests included former Leeton Shire mayor Paul Maytom and current deputy mayor Michael Kidd, who welcomed the crowd by announcing "Happy Birthday Samoa!"
Workers from the Solomon Islands also joined in the festivities and performed some traditional dance numbers while dressed in the colours of their native flag.
The judging panel awarded the Riverina Boys A and B teams first place for their performances, while Leeton's women's team also won the top spot.
The evening closed with the lowering of the Samoan flag and a collective singing of 'Happy Birthday' in both Samoan and English.
Pastoral care account manager and event emcee Afamasaga Leleisiuao previously said she would like to make Samoan Independence celebrations an annual event in Leeton.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
