The Irrigator

Members of the Riverina's Samoan and Pacific Island communities convened in Leeton in Saturday for a day of dance and tradition to celebrate 60 years of Samoan independence

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:00am
CELEBRATION: Members of Wagga Wagga's Samoan community perform a traditional dance to celebrate independence day. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Pride in Samoan culture and tradition was well and truly showing on Saturday as members of the Riverina's Samoan communities convened in Leeton to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Samoa's independence.

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

