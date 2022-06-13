Gogeldrie Riverside Park caretakers Jason and Nicole Smith are encouraging MIA families to enjoy the scenery of Gogeldrie Weir during school holidays, while the park prepares for future redevelopments and growing visitor numbers.
Mr and Mrs Smith became caretakers in January as Leeton Shire Council retook control of the site from the previous owner under a caretaker management system.
The couple said they've received only positive feedback since starting their new roles.
"I get pulled up in the supermarket by people saying what a great job we've been doing," Mrs Smith said.
"Our first Easter weekend here was booked out, and people have already booked for next year. Sites are filling up quickly."
"Everyone seems to be happy with how we're running the place," Mr Smith added.
The couple said the local council had been very supportive.
"Jason and Nicole are doing a fantastic job building strong support from our locals and neighbouring towns," said Leeton Shire Council tourism coordinator Brent Lawrence.
In 2021, Leeton Shire Council adopted a new master plan to redevelop the Gogeldrie Weir site by adding a boat ramp, walking track and artificial beach among other upgrades.
Mr Lawrence said money had been reserved for next financial year to purchase new cabins, a new amenities block and for redecorating work on the front entrance and kiosk.
He said he expected these plans to be approved by the end of June.
"If there are no major objections submitted from the general public, these items will hopefully be endorsed by our elected Council at their June ordinary council meeting at the end of this month," Mr Lawrence said.
Despite welcoming these redevelopments, Mr and Mrs Smith also said they weren't too fussed either way.
"People like it the way it is," Mr Smith said.
"People don't want it to be busy like your Big 4's," Mrs Smith added. "They like to come here, sit and relax."
While they both agree with installing more play equipment for children, Mr and Mrs Smith said families who've already visited never left disappointed.
"We have people who ring up and say 'We'll just stay a night' and they end up staying a week," Mrs Smith said.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
