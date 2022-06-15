The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council has erected billboards in strategic highway locations as part of a new campaign to encourage travellers to detour inland and enjoy the region

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 15 2022 - 6:30am
INLAND: Leeton Shire Council's Kathy McMahon in front of a new Art Deco Way Leeton billboard installed on the Sturt Highway near Narrandera. PHOTO: Contributed

Leeton Shire Council has planted billboards around popular highways to encourage drivers to travel inland and explore the region.

