Leeton Shire Council has planted billboards around popular highways to encourage drivers to travel inland and explore the region.
The campaign is named the Art Deco Way touring route and features strategically placed billboards on the Newell and Sturt Highways, and Kidman Way near Griffith.
The eye-catching billboards feature local landmarks such as the Roxy Theatre, and will be supported by a social media campaign on Facebook and Instagram.
A bi-monthly blog will also be launched to highlight visitor attractions and experiences in Leeton and surrounding areas.
Leeton Shire Council group manager of shire activation Andrew Reilly said they wanted to encourage travellers to exit popular highway corridors and explore inland areas such as Leeton.
"The highway billboard signs have been placed at selected locations to encourage travellers to detour through Leeton Shire and experience our many art deco features and other attractions," Mr Reilly said.
Leeton Shire Mayor Tony Reneker said the touring route would help bring attention to Leeton's upcoming annual Australian Art Deco Festival starting on July 8.
"I have received many positive comments already regarding the new highway billboard signs and how they will help to promote our shire to a wider audience," Mr Reneker said.
"They add significantly to our strategy to position Leeton as the art deco capital of regional Australia."
This project was funded by round four of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
