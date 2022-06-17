Some of you may know that once again this year I have been involved in The Irrigator's AFL tipping competition.
This is a hotly contested tipping comp that includes a number of local business representatives all vying for chance to take out the top spot.
Advertisement
And to say things are heating up this year would be an understatement!
The local newsagent is currently leading the way in the tipping comp. However, given their recent Facebook post declaring "all Collingwood supporters are no longer allowed to enter their premise", I think it's safe to say they are now feeling a little nervous.
And rightfully so after my beloved Pies beat their Melbourne team last week. Go Pies! The pressure is now on it would appear.
This year there is also an 'anonymous tipper' amongst us. I have no idea who that person is, but they appear to be doing rather well, which just makes me want to beat this person even more!
Here at the Leeton Soldiers Club we are now boasting the biggest TV in the region so what better place to come and watch the footy on the weekends.
The heaters are on, the coffee and beers are flowing, and with plenty of other TVs in close proximity too, we can nearly guarantee that whatever you want to watch, it will be showing at the Club.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That includes the next State of Origin game, showing here on the big screen next Sunday June 26.
On every State of Origin game day, our patrons have the chance to score themselves a baby Weber BBQ.
Simply swipe your members card at the kiosk or make a purchase at the bar or bistro during game day to receive your entry.
We will draw one winner at the conclusion of every game, and you don't even need to be here to win - we will call you if your name is drawn. Good luck!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.