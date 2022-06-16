Leeton Fire and Rescue are looking for new recruits to join their ranks following the station's captain retiring last year and the planned promotion of two deputies.
Leeton firefighter and recruitment officer Emma Tyrrell said the vacant captain and deputy captain positions would be filled in the coming weeks, which meant three on-call positions were currently available.
Advertisement
Miss Tyrrell said joining Leeton's Fire and Rescue in a paid, on-call role was the perfect way to give back to your community.
"You're helping someone out on their worst day and that always makes you feel good," she said.
The recruitment officer, who works in regional west 3 zone from Broken Hill to Temora, said becoming a firefighter can help improve skills in multiple life areas.
"You work in a team environment and you learn skills which can help you in your day-to-day," she said.
"You can also take these skills back to your regular employment."
IN OTHER NEWS
Miss Tyrrell said Fire and Rescue have been struggling to find firefighters who have the flexibility to be available during the day.
"We're struggling everywhere, not just in Leeton," she said.
"People are getting busier and busier and employers don't want to release their workers. If you're house was on fire you'd want to know it was protected."
While some employers did allow employees to leave for Fire and Rescue duties, such as SunRice and Leeton Shire Council, Miss Tyrrell said other business owners need to understand the importance of allowing their workers to respond to emergencies.
"Everyone is busy but it's important to make sure the town is safe," she said.
Miss Tyrrell said anyone who was interested should google 'on-call fire and rescue', access the website, enter their postcode and follow the links to application.
An interview will then be held, after which successful applicants will undergo a medical assessment and a 20 minute circuit replicating a firefighter's duties.
Successful recruits will then be given a letter of offer to join their nearest Fire and Rescue station.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.