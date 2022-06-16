There are 149 active COVID-19 cases in Leeton and 4102 cases in the entire Murrumbidgee region as of Thursday, according to new data released by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).
The data also showed Leeton had averaged 12 new reported cases per day over the past week.
Advertisement
There are currently three people in hospital due to COVID in the MLHD, who are all currently in Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. One patient is in ICU.
Despite COVID-19 transmission in the community remaining high, an MLHD spokesperson said numbers have continued to trend downwards, with Omicron remaining the most common variant.
The spokesperson also said many Leeton residents still needed to receive their booster shots.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is still important for everyone to ensure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations," they said.
"In the Leeton LGA more than 95 per cent of residents aged over 16 have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, but only 64.2 per cent have received their third booster dose.
"Maintaining COVID-safe behaviours will not only protect you from COVID but colds and flus as well," they added.
"Little things like staying home when you're sick and wearing a mask in crowded places will help to keep you well this winter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.\This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.