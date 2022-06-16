The Irrigator

There are 149 active COVID-19 cases in Leeton as of Thursday as overall numbers continue to trend downwards

Updated June 17 2022 - 5:45am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:30pm
COVID: While transmission remains high in the community, only three COVID patients are currently hospitalised in Wagga Wagga. PHOTO: Talia Pattison

There are 149 active COVID-19 cases in Leeton and 4102 cases in the entire Murrumbidgee region as of Thursday, according to new data released by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).

