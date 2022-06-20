The result of the top-of-the-table clash in the Pascoe Cup has been left in the hands of Football Wagga after it was abandoned just after the 30-minute mark of the first half.
It was a clash between the two best teams in the Pascoe Cup, with Leeton looking to end Hanwood's unbeaten run, which stretches back to the start of the 2021 season.
Hanwood created the better of the chances in the early stages of the match the best of which fell to Chris Zappala after Josh De Rossi tried to pick him out in the box, but he couldn't get his outstretched leg to the ball.
United was able to soak up all of the early pressure, and then at the 25-minute mark, they brought on their strike power in Adam Raso and Henri Gardiner.
Five minutes later, the game took a turn for the worse.
After making a break down the right side of the field with virtually his first touch since coming off the bench, Raso lost possession in a tackle from Anthony Agresta, leading Raso to go through the back of Agresta in an attempt to win back the ball.
The tackle resulted in a red card to Raso, while Agresta was taken to hospital with a broken leg.
Both sides were then separated after a melee broke out before the officials made the decision to abandon the game before a result could be determined.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said it was an unfortunate way to end a game that was building into an exciting clash.
"We will just have to see what Football Wagga has to say about the game," he said.
"It was a good game up until that point, and it was a bad tackle, and everyone gets in the heat of the moment. He (Raso) isn't a malicious player.
"Our thoughts are with Giggles (Agresta), and we hope he makes a quick recovery."
Jones was pleased with how his side had played in the opening 30 minutes, having just thrown on two of the club's attacking weapons.
"We had a game plan going into it, and we had executed it well," he said.
"We'd just brought Henri (Gardner) and Raso on to give us some more outlets going forward, and it is just unfortunate with how it has ended."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
