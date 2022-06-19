It was Semi Final time for the Autumn Squash competition with the cream rising to the top in all grades.
First match up was in between the Panthers and the Sharks. Justin Mortlock got the ball rolling with a strong 3-0 win over Brianna Gray-Mills.
Advertisement
Dawid Croucamp have a tough match against his daughter Alayna Croucamp, Dawid winning 17-16,15-9,12-15,15-9. In another family affair Sean Ryan was too strong for his son Callum Ryan, Sean winning 15-11,14-15,15-9,15-13.
Cooper Boardman and Dion DeMamiel played a fast action-packed game, Cooper winning 15-9,15-10,15-14 helping the Panthers move into the Grand Finals.
Top placed Broncos took on the Bulldogs, Brent Lister got the Dog's off to a good start with a solid win.
Matt Piper and Adrian Sheldrick had a tough match, Matt winning 16-17,15-9,14-15,15-11,15-11. Col Thompson and Angelo Fiumara also had a long match, Col winning 9-15,15-10,15-11,17-15,15-10. Brad Woolner was too strong for Brian O'Leary winning 3-0, team Broncos moving into the Grand Final to face the Panthers.
The Giants took on the Lions in the AFL matches, Kian Henman played well to defeat Alec Tait 11-15,15-9,15-2,15-11.
RELATED
Evan Hookway balanced the score sheet by defeating Naomi Rawle 12-15,15-6,15-12,15-4. Ian Draper had to fight back to defeat Andre Holtzhausen 13-15,16-17,15-9,17-16,15-13.
Team captain Nic Croucamp sealed the win for the Giants by defeating Will Rawle 16-17,15-11,15-9,15-13. The Tigers took on the Eagles, Adele Thompson winning 15-13,15-12,15-13 against Antoinette Taylor. Brendon Looby defeated Ondria Miller 15-13,15-11,15-12.
Finley Sales won against Jack Oo 15-12,12-15,15-11,15-4. Tony Naomi proved too strong for Jackson Goman, Tony winning 11-15,17-15,15-9,15-13 with the Tigers taking a narrow victory to take a spot in the Grand Final against the Giants.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.