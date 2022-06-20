The Leeton District Dressage Club has gone from strength to strength after hosting its largest ever competition event at Leeton Jockey Club on Sunday.
The event featured local, state and interstate riders competing in up to 90 separate dressage tests, with the riders ranging from 9 to 50 years of age.
Spectators were treated to some of the region's finest equestrian work while also snacking on food generously made by members of the Leeton Lions Club.
Following a wet start to the week, Leeton District Dressage Club president Sarah Venemore said she was very happy with how the event played out.
"We had the perfect weather for the biggest competition we've had so far," Ms Venemore said. "It was all very exciting."
She also said Leeton's riders held their own against tough competition from other larger clubs.
"A lot of my students did quite well and I'm very happy for them," she said. "A lot of club members also placed and that was very exciting."
With the Leeton club becoming independent from the Wagga Wagga Dressage Club on July 1, Ms Venemore said there was plenty to look forward to.
"Our next competition is on October 23 and we're going to take it up a notch," she said.
"Hopefully we can get more people from further away as they try and get their points to qualify for state and national."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
