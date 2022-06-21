The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council will hold a citizenship ceremony on Friday June 24 to welcome nine new Aussie citizens and celebrate national Refugee Week

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 21 2022 - 2:00am
WELCOME: Former Leeton Mayor Paul Maytom presenting a Leeton resident with their new citizenship at a ceremony in January 2021. PHOTO: Talia Pattison

Nine Leeton residents will finally become Australian citizens at a citizenship ceremony at Leeton Shire Council Chambers on Friday June 24.

