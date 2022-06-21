Nine Leeton residents will finally become Australian citizens at a citizenship ceremony at Leeton Shire Council Chambers on Friday June 24.
The event will kick off at 2pm and will feature nine recipients from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Taiwan receiving their Australian citizenship.
Leeton Mayor Tony Reneker said these ceremonies were important for recognising and celebrating the region's diversity.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our rich multicultural heritage, strengthen our collective sense of belonging and welcome our newest citizens," Cr Reneker said.
"This citizenship ceremony will help serve as a reminder to our community that our cultural diversity is one of our greatest assets and we are stronger because of it."
The ceremony will cap off national Refugee Week which is currently running until Saturday June 25 with the aim of educating Australians about the refugee experience.
Leeton Shire Council said in a statement Refugee Week was about promoting greater harmony and understanding between different communities and encouraging successful integration into society.
Cr Reneker said Australians should be proud for their ongoing commitment in providing a home for those fleeing crises.
"It's not just about accepting refugees," he said.
"It's also about welcoming refugees and making them feel at home in our local communities."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
