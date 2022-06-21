Data from Revenue NSW has revealed that only 18 per cent of public health order fines issued throughout the Riverina have been paid.
More than $1.13 million worth of penalty notices have been issued throughout the region since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, but only $202,850 worth have been paid.
Eleven plenty notices for failure to comply with self-isolation directions were issued at a total value of $55,000, however, zero payments are yet to be made.
Similarly, none of the seven fines for travelling from the Metropolitan Sydney area to a place in NSW while the capital was under strict lockdown have been answered to.
Wagga resident Carol Jones was disappointed to hear that those who had been defining the public health orders were neglecting to pay their debt.
"They should do the right thing, shouldn't they?" She said.
"If you had followed the rules you wouldn't have to worry about paying a fine."
Wagga racked up the biggest bill for defying public health orders across the region with $669,000 worth of plenty notices issued in regards to COVID-19 offences.
Griffith and Narrandera round out the top three for the most amount of penalty notices accumulated with both towns toppling over $100,000 worth of fines issued.
A spokesperson from Revenue NSW stated that the state government's highest priority has always been to ensure the health and safety of its residents.
"Revenue NSW administers fines on behalf of issuing authorities with penalty amounts set by legislation and collaborates with them and other government agencies, advocates, community organisations and legal sector agencies through a cross-agency working group to ensure recovery of fines is fair and equitable," they said.
Revenue NSW asks that those struggling to pay their penalty notice contact them to discuss their situation and the most suitable option for resolution.
Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.
