WITH the news the Riverina and Murray region has been chosen for a new pilot program aiming to help refugees and migrants move to regional NSW, Leeton can already provide many success stories of this happening.
The NSW GROW initiative is aiming to assist migrants and refugees in Western Sydney to come to places like Leeton to live, work and be part of the community.
While this has already been happening in regions for many years, the program aims to bring all stakeholders together to ensure a smooth process.
In Leeton for many years the town's multicultural support group and Leeton Shire Council have worked to ensure those refugees and migrants feel welcomed and have access to opportunities.
This program aims to solidify those actions already in place and assist refugees and migrants on a larger scale.
Council's own town planner, Ali Mehdi, is a migrant who came to Leeton with his family in search of not just a solid employment opportunity, but a community that could provide education opportunities for is children and a place for them to thrive as they grow older.
Mr Mehdi is a Pakistani national and when he was 21 he moved to Saudi Arabia for a job opportunity, staying there for 17 years before coming to Australia.
His reasons for moving to Australia were many and varied, but Mr Mehdi believes it was the right decision.
He said it had been a "dream come true" to move to Leeton.
"Yes it was a gamble (moving to Australia), but the thing is you need to look at the long-term benefits ... I believe it has been a gamble that has paid off," Mr Mehdi said.
"As soon as I came here ... it was a dream come true. It's about what role you are playing in society and the community."
Mr Mehdi said there had been issues when it came to housing and he also hopes to be granted permanent residency in Australia soon.
He said that process had been a long one, but council itself had stepped in to ensure suitable housing could be found.
Ali Akbari is another example of a migrant who has moved to Leeton in the last decade and found a place to call home for his friends and faily members.
Mr Akbari said living and working in Leeton was something he cherished and he enjoyed being part of the community.
"I am very happy here ... Leeton is a nice place, nice people," he said.
Leeton is become more widely known as a place for migrants and refugees to settle with their families.
Through the NSW GROW pilot initiative, it is hoped more people will find opportunities to live and work in places such as Leeton.
