"REDEMPTION" is the key word for Leeton-Whitton heading into their clash this weekend with the Griffith Swans.
The first clash between the old enemies resulted in a win for Griffith in round two earlier this season, but this weekend could provide a real chance for Leeton-Whitton to pick up their maiden win of 2022.
That victory for the Swans was their only one so far this year.
The two MIA sides sit at the bottom of the Riverina League table, with Leeton-Whitton in ninth and Griffith eighth.
"We shot ourselves in the foot last time with our inaccuracy (against Griffith) and our finishing in front of goal," Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves said.
"There's a bit to play for this weekend. There's that rivalry there, but we want to get that redemption from the game earlier in the season.
"It's a big week for us. I want the boys to start off the back end of the year well, so hopefully we can go over to Griffith and get the choccies."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Crows come into the clash following the club bye last weekend, while the Swans will be searching for their second win after they were handed another heavy defeat by MCUE last Saturday.
Groves was expecting to take a similar side into the clash as they have had in the past couple of rounds, with the finer details to be ironed out on Thursday night.
"We trained as usual despite the bye, we worked on a few things," he said.
"There's no outs at this stage, we'll have a couple of uni students back, so we'll set that out on Thursday night after training."
On paper, Leeton-Whitton and Griffith appear to be similarly matched.
Despite what scorelines may have suggested, both teams have been able to give some of the top teams in the competition a shake throughout the season, they just haven't been able to maintain that momentum and style of play for a full four quarters of football.
Griffith's Jack Rowston and James Toscan will be two players the Crows will be looking to lock out of the match, but that will depend on if they take the field after both missed last weekend's game.
