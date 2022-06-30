YANCO-WAMOON have their eyes on back-to-back victories this weekend when they host Tullibigeal Lakes United.
The Hawks were able to get the monkey off their backs last weekend when they picked up their maiden win of the Group 20 season over the Griffith Waratahs.
Advertisement
The victory was a relief for coach Kane Hammond, who said the side would be doing their absolute best to get the points again this weekend against Sharks.
He said it had been a positive week for the club off the back of the win.
"Things are always a lot better around the club and at training when you have your first win," Hammond said.
"It's something we have been really working towards for the last month, so it's good.
"Hopefully we can go back-to-back this weekend."
IN OTHER NEWS:
TLU come into the Yanco-Wamoon game following a 44-14 loss to the first-placed Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters.
In their earlier encounter this season, the Sharks defeated Yanco-Wamoon 40-10, but they have been unable to register a victory since then.
"By all reports they (TLU) went really well against DPC last weekend, so it's going to be a tough game I think," Hammond said.
"We played them back in round two. I don't think there's much we can really take from that game into this one.
"We've got a totally different side from when we played them way back in round two."
The Hawks will welcome back Paul Ta'avao to the team this weekend, which will provide them with another boost heading into the match up.
"He will come back in, that's a massive in for us because he has been one of our better players this year," the coach said.
"The aim this weekend will be for us to really hold onto the ball and complete our sets.
"The second half last week, that's what we did well and that's what we have been focusing on, so that's what we really need to do to get a high completion rate and, hopefully, another win."
Sunday's game will be held at Yanco Sportsground as the Hawks look to getting the ball rolling into the back end of the season.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.