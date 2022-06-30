The Irrigator

Leeton Greens aim to bounce back against Yenda Blueheelers

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 30 2022 - 5:00am
NEW CHALLENGE: Kirtis Fisher and the Leeton Greens will be back home at No. 1 Oval this weekend against the Yenda Blueheelers. Photo: Liam Warren

PUTTING last weekend's errors behind them to bounce back against the Yenda Blueheelers will be the aim of the game for the Leeton Greens on Sunday.

