PUTTING last weekend's errors behind them to bounce back against the Yenda Blueheelers will be the aim of the game for the Leeton Greens on Sunday.
Leeton return home to No. 1 Oval to host the Blueheelers in what will be a game they are hoping will result in not just a victory, but a solid outing for the first grade side.
Last weekend the Greens were outclassed by the Griffith Black and Whites, with the Leeton side making life difficult for themselves thanks to numerous errors throughout the clash.
Coach Hayden Philp said rectifying those mistakes this weekend would be crucial.
"It was disappointing last weekend, but we need to look to the Yenda game now and show improvement," he said.
"Last weekend we saw how important ball handling is. We dropped a lot of ball last weekend and it made the game hard to contain.
"We just handed the ball too much to the Black and Whites.
"The good thing is we know we can fix that up and get it right. We just need to focus on it and make sure we do have that control of the ball.
"When we have the ball we can score a lot of points."
Following last weekend's loss, Philp urged his side not to dwell on what could have been, rather it was a chance to learn and regroup against Yenda.
The Blueheelers are sixth on the Group 20 ladder, with the Greens in second.
Last time the two sides met was in round two in what was a close encounter at Wade Park, with the Greens just getting over the line 32-30 on the day.
"We had a good session on Tuesday at training, a bit of a blow out, but I think a few of the guys needed it," Philp said.
"We're looking to improve and put some back-to-back games together. We haven't really been able to do that yet. We lose one, then win again, but I want to see us start to win more games in a row now."
With Yenda nipping at the heels of the top five sides, Philp knows Sunday's fixture won't be an easy task.
He said the Blueheelers always provided a strong challenge and he was expecting no different this time around.
"Playing them at home will help us ... you never know with Yenda, they are always up for a challenge," the coach said.
"They have a young side. Since I have been in Leeton they have improved. It's just another game. We need to go in with the right mindset."
Sunday's team will be finalised on Friday night, but with no injuries from last weekend's game and the possibility of several players returning, the news is positive for the Leeton side.
