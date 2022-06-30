YEAR round there is a vacant, concrete block that sits within Chelmsford Place.
However, as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton this piece of land, once a petrol station, will be transformed into basically the festival's ground zero.
In the coming days residents will see the location start to take shape, a huge vintage marquee will be erected and will be known as The Parlour.
The Parlour will play host to all kinds of events for residents and visitors of all ages.
The festival officially kicks off in just a week's time on Friday, July 8 and will then continue on throughout the weekend of July 9 and 10.
The Parlour will bring to life everything from cocktail making and head dress events to circus workshops for kids to dance lessons for children and adults, a performance by Electro Swiggety and a cocktail happy hour.
It is where acclaimed harpist Hilary Manning will perform and where the late-night Gatsby Cabaret Soiree will be held.
With so much planned, Australian Art Deco Festival organiser Sues Vos said it was vital The Parlour be checked out for those wanting to get involved.
The majority of events are ticketed, with residents needing to get in fast to secure their place to their chosen event(s).
"The Parlour itself comes from Adelaide ... it's part of the Fringe Festival there, you won't be able to miss it once it's up," Mrs Vos said.
"The whole idea is we are without the Roxy, we had to create another venue, there's lot of events happening there.
"There will be a nice little bar, happy hours, workshops. The hub for so much of the weekend."
Chelmsford Place itself will come alive for the festival, particularly the morning of Saturday, July 9.
From 10am to 1pm, there will be everything from a soapbox derby, vintage car and machinery displays and live music to market stalls and so much more.
The Chelmsford Place Festival isn't a ticketed event, meaning everyone can come along to take part.
For more information and to purchase tickets for events visit leetonartdecofestival.com.au.
Friday, July 8:
Saturday, July 9:
