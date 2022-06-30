The Irrigator
What's on

The Parlour in Leeton's Chelmsford Place to be hub for 2022 Australian Art Deco Festival

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 30 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRANSFORM: Fran Macdonald, Sues Vos and Lee Longmire can't wait to see this site host The Parlour as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton. Photo: Talia Pattison

YEAR round there is a vacant, concrete block that sits within Chelmsford Place.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.