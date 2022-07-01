COLLABORATING to give families an extra helping hand has been at the forefront of several Leeton shire entities.
Recent grant funding from Leeton Shire Council's community strengthening grants program has allowed for Leeton Connect and the Leeton Rapid Relief Team to get together and deliver much-needed food boxes to Parkview Public School.
The school took delivery of five of the boxes last week, which will now be distributed to families who need them.
All up as a result of this most recent grant funding, the Rapid Relief Team has delivered 35 boxes to schools, the Leeton JumpStart Fund and a health service in the shire.
"There's non-perishable food in there, enough food for four people up to three to four days," Local Rapid Relief team leader Rod Martin said.
"Our main aim is to always help people who need it in the community."
Leeton Connect co-ordinator Mary Errey said the delivery of the food boxes to Parkview Public showed how well organisations can work together when they collaborate.
"We (Leeton Connect) were given the five boxes from the Rapid Relief Team to distribute within the community where we saw a need and that's how we came to think of Parkview Public," Mrs Errey said.
"It's all about collaboration and relationships, so we've been really pleased to be part of this project.
"The boxes are going where they need to be."
Since the pandemic, Leeton Connect and the Rapid Relief Team have worked together to deliver 61 of these boxes in the community.
