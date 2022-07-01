Hundreds of teachers from both the public and Catholic sector took to the streets on Thursday morning to demand better pay and working conditions from the NSW state government.
Leeton shire teachers were part of marches in Griffith and Wagga.
The action was part of statewide demonstrations in which members of the NSW Teachers Federation and NSW/ACT Independent Education Union of Australia united in hubs across the state.
The demonstrations marked the first time since 1996 that teachers from both the public and independent Catholic sectors united to demand greater pay and conditions as students continued to experience merged classrooms and cancelled lessons due to staff shortages.
The Griffith demonstrations began at the Exies Club where public school teachers in red t-shirts and Catholic school teachers in yellow t-shirts convened to hear words of encouragement from union leaders, state member Helen Dalton, and to watch a live stream of the teachers march in Sydney.
The crowd then moved outside for their march down Banna Avenue, where signs were proudly hoisted and flags waved while many passersby honked their horns in support.
Despite the positive atmosphere, many were fed up with having to repeat these actions after holding similar demonstrations in May.
"I'm exhausted," said Griffith Teachers Association secretary Susan Forner.
Having taught at Murrumbidgee High School for 23 years Mrs Forner said she believed the best way to attract new people to the profession was to waive HECS fees.
She added that situation was getting desperate for a lot of teachers.
After marching up and down Banna Avenue the demonstrators returned to the Griffith Exies for a final message from the organisers.
Independent Education Union industrial officer Michael Wright said he was thrilled to have seen both sectors united.
"Every member I've spoken to today has been buoyed by the joint approach between the two unions. It's a great way of dealing with a shared problem," Mr Wright said.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
