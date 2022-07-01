NAIDOC Week celebrations have officially been kickstarted in Leeton.
On Friday, a NAIDOC Week flag-raising ceremony was held outside Leeton Shire Council, with members of the Indigenous community, school students, business leaders, councillors and staff attending.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker addressed the community, with Parkview Public School's Wiradjuri dance group performing on the cold morning.
Indigenous Elder William Ingram gave a welcome to country, with son Braith raising the Aboriginal flag in tandem with councillor Reneker who did the honours with the Australian flag.
The theme for NAIDOC Week, which runs from July 3 to 10, is Get Up!, Stand Up!, Show Up!
Cr Reneker acknowledged all Aboriginal people who have made Leeton shire their home during his short speech.
"As this year's theme is a call to action, it is important to reflect on the areas of work that we as a community are working towards," he said.
"Our shire's strategic plan includes planning for improving social, economic and environmental outcomes for our local Wiradjuri people.
"Our relationship with (the Wiradjuri community) here in Leeton is a really good one. It is built on trust and respect.
"It's a bit like a marriage. We have to keep working on it sometimes because it can't be all positive all the time. We can't rest on our laurels."
The event finished off with a morning tea in the council chambers.
The Leeton and District Local Aboriginal Land Council will hold a family fun day as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations on Tuesday, July 5.
The event will be held in Gossamer Park from 11am and will include a free barbecue lunch, petting zoo, music, giveaways and more.
