LEETON Shire Council has been successful in having both of its motions passed at the recent National General Assembly in Canberra.
Convened by the Australian Local Government Association, the National General Assembly of Local Government is the peak annual event for local government, attracting in excess of 800 mayors and councillors.
It provides an opportunity for local government to engage directly with the federal government, to develop national policy and to influence the future direction of our councils and our communities.
Leeton shire was represented by mayor Tony Reneker, deputy mayor Michael Kidd and general manager Jackie Kruger.
Council called on the federal government to restore the Financial Assistance Grants to at least 1 per cent of Commonwealth taxation revenue and to ensure equity in how funds are distributed.
It also called on the government to drive improvements in health access and outcomes in rural and regional areas of Australia.
The Leeton trio were also given the chance to catch up with Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, who was raised in the shire.
"(The event) was a great learning opportunity and provided information that will assist council in its deliberations in the future," councillor Reneker said.
"What really struck me was the insights of a leading economist who said local government is the most productive level of government - providing around 20 per cent of all services, yet collecting just four per cent of national taxation revenue.
"We also learned state governments have cost shifted about $6.2 billion dollars onto local government over the past few years, while the federal government has shrunk its financial assistance grants to the sector by about half.
"These are the types of things that we need to attempt to rectify going forward as we strive to ensure long term financial sustainability of our local councils."
