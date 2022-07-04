ST PETER'S Anglican Church and Leeton High School hospitality students are teaming up for to spread Christmas cheer this month.
The church will hold two Christmas in July functions, with the students helping out with the cooking and services throughout both events.
The Christmas in July festivities were first held by the church in 2019 with much success.
The pandemic then stepped in during 2020 and 2021, meaning this year's event is being welcomed back for just its second outing.
Father Robert Murphy said the event's return had been a long time coming.
"We had everything all set and ready to go last year, but then had to cancel again," he said.
"There's a two-course meal that is cooked and prepared by the Leeton High hospitality students, it's an assessment task for them, so we know they will be putting in a lot of effort.
"There will be a play called The Station Master's Daughter, we will sing all of those Christmas songs I don't let people sing at Christmas time.
"It's good, old-fashioned fun with a delicious meal thrown in as well."
Santa Claus will also make an appearance at both events.
Leeton High School year 11 hospitality student Matilda Ryan will be one of many assisting with the cooking and helping out on the day.
"It will be fun to be in an environment where we are helping out, but also I love cooking, so it's going to be fun," she said.
Attendees can also dress in their winter festive best for the events.
Details
