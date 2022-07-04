The Irrigator
What's on
Subscriber

St Peter's Anglican Church in Leeton to host 2022 Christmas in July functions

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREP: Leeton High School hospitality students with teacher Lisa Schmetzer and Father Robert Murphy ahead of the Christmas in July events. Photo: Talia Pattison

ST PETER'S Anglican Church and Leeton High School hospitality students are teaming up for to spread Christmas cheer this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.