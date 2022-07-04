THE current stage of the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment has been described as being as its "most complex" point.
Residents will now be familiar with the Lloyd Group's scrim surrounding the Roxy and, while not much is visible from the outside, plenty is happening inside.
Advertisement
Roxy project director Katherine Herrmann explained why the current phase of work was complex.
The precision demolition work being undertaken in the theatre's auditorium and former Movie and Crate Cafés premises is underway to ready them for new internal connections and various upgrades.
"Maintaining the integrity of the heritage listed building is the cornerstone of this project, which will require over 30 tonne of structural steel to support, strengthen and connect the two buildings," Mrs Herrmann said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Demolition of the Roxy's dilapidated dressing rooms is also complete and a start has been made on electrical works, which will come with the added bonus of improved supply to Leeton's CBD.
Council's internal project manager Gideon Vos reflected on the challenges of working on an old building and making it fit for purpose for the next 100 years.
"This project is not for the faint-hearted," he said.
"Everyday has delivered us some 'interesting surprises'.
"For starters, we've had to get in specialists to remove asbestos buried under the floor and concrete paths and we've also discovered some of the Roxy was not built in accordance with the original plans, including some load-bearing walls."
Mr Vos added among the most serious shortcomings of the original Depression-era build was the lack of basic construction such as proper footings under parts of the floor, stage and brick walls.
"Dare I say that shortcuts were made 90 years ago and we now have the opportunity to remedy and reinforce so that we can ensure the long-term integrity of the Roxy," he said.
Roxy Redevelopment Committee member Ruth Tait said it was better these hidden structural shortcomings had been discovered now and not later.
"Getting safety and compliance right have always been key drivers for this project," she said.
"We are relieved the demolition works have revealed aspects we did not even realise were seriously compromised, like the piers under the stage.
"These will be rectified as a priority to avoid the risk of a future stage collapse."
Dare I say that shortcuts were made 90 years ago and we now have the opportunity to remedy and reinforce so that we can ensure the long-term integrity of the Roxy.- Council's internal project manager Gideon Vos
Advertisement
The Roxy build site is currently accessible to only builders, tradies, engineers and architects.
However, special permission was granted by the Lloyd Group recently for the NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin, to have an escorted sneak peak of the work.
Mr Franklin said the project was an example of the NSW government's commitment to regional arts.
Create NSW has contributed almost $4 million to the project. The project has also received $1M from the Commonwealth's Murray Darling Economic Development Fund.
Council is still pursuing $2.2 million from the Australian Building Better Regions Fund for the completion of stage two. This funding announcement is likely due to be made at the end of July.
Mrs Herrmann was looking forward to the Roxy project getting to a stage where the general public can also have an opportunity to look inside, but said this could only occur when the demolition stage was over and public safety could be assured.
Advertisement
"The plan is to set aside some open days closer to spring so interested locals can view the build in progress from the inside," she said.
"Build sites can be dangerous places so any public entry will have to be approved by the Lloyd Group first.
"We will definitely keep the community posted."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.