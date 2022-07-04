The Irrigator
Roxy Theatre redevelopment ongoing on the inside

By Talia Pattison
July 4 2022 - 6:00am
UPDATE: NSW Minister for Arts Ben Franklin toured the project, which has experienced plenty of challenges so far. Photos: Supplied

THE current stage of the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment has been described as being as its "most complex" point.

