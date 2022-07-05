TWO Leeton artists have come together to collaborate for an exhibition featuring their professional creations.
Alice Halden and Ayla Young have teamed up to showcase their work at the Wide Open 2022 event in Narrandera.
Their exhibition was officially launched on Saturday night and is open for all to view until July 30.
Miss Halden is a creative artist, poet and photographer, who works across multiple mediums. She seeks truth in her work and aims to build community and healing through art.
Miss Halden is also a student of art therapy.
Miss Young is an emerging artist, who captures the heart of the rural lifestyle in her detailed charcoal artworks.
She hopes her portrayal of the bush's beauty and romance continue to inspire audiences for many years to come.
The joint exhibition came about after Miss Halden was first asked to take part.
"I was accepted to exhibit in the month of July and invited Ayla to join me as I am in awe of her talent and we are at a similar stage in our artistic careers," she said.
"These works are an exploration of form, texture and light across multiple mediums.
"The female form is an endless source of inspiration and I wanted to experiment with reducing it down to mark making, shape and textures.
"I hope people connect with the pieces and potentially start discussions about art, nudity, shape and composition.
"I love being involved with any initiative that celebrates art and creativity in our community/area.
"They are such positive and powerful forces for good and I wish I had more exposure to it growing up out here."
Leeton shire residents have been encouraged to take a drive to view the exhibition.
Miss Young was hopeful residents and visitors would connect with her pieces.
"My charcoal artworks reflect the character and emotion of our surrounding rural landscapes," she said.
"The subject of the rural lifestyle is something I am proud to represent in my work and hope to connect the beauty and emotion to my audience.
"Working with Alice on this exhibition has been an exciting and meaningful experience.
"Being able to collaborate with other creatives in the Riverina is an amazing opportunity and something I would like to continue.
"The creative networks that we have available to us as artists in the Riverina are so valuable and something I wish I had explored much sooner."
The exhibition is housed at 31 Cadell Street in Narrandera and is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm.
For more information, follow the pair on social media at @alhalcreative (instagram) Alice Halden (facebook) and @waratahst_studio (instagram).
