THE Dianas have given their best performance of the season when they took on Wagga City over the weekend.
The Leeton side hosted the Wagga team and, despite being defeated 32-22 in the match, the Dianas were thrilled to cross the line several times and be competitive on the day.
Advertisement
Coach Stuart Stout was pleased to see the Leeton side continue to improve each week.
"It's the best the girls have played for a long time," Stout said.
"They stuck with our game plan, controlled the ball, it was great.
"They gave their all. The girls were so happy and proud of their efforts, so it was awesome to see.
"They (Wagga City) had one girl who scored three tries, so again as I said last week, you take that one player out and it could have been very different. But we're still really pleased with the result."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The match could have ended very differently if it wasn't for a standout play by one of the Dianas, according to Stout.
He labelled Emily Wright as one of the team's best performers on the day, particularly for one of her efforts early on in the match.
"On the kick off, we kicked off to them and it looked like they (Wagga City), were going to score in the first 10 seconds, but Emily ran one of the opposition players down, held her up over the line and from there the girls just lifted," Stout said.
"It took quite a while after that for City to score.
"So just that one play in that first part of the game, set the standard of what's expected and everyone just really lifted.
"What could have turned into a really bad start and high-scoring game, didn't happen because of that effort and the mindset of the girls."
Amie Fazekas was another standout for the Dianas, running in three tries for the home side on Saturday.
Leeton have the bye this weekend before they take on Wagga Ag College in an away game on July 16.
Stout said the Dianas would be focusing on one particular area of their game as they prepare for that match.
He said the plan was to focus on scrummaging work with the forwards.
Advertisement
"Mainly because it's something we need to improve on ... we just need a bit more practice on that structured play of the scrums," Stout said.
"We'll take advantage of the week off to concentrate on that area of our play and then it will be training as normal."
The Phantoms men's second grade side went down 36-17 to Wagga City on the weekend. They will now line up on Friday night at 7pm for clash against Hay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.