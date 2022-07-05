The Irrigator

Leeton Dianas lose match, but put in best game of the 2022 season

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEST YET: The Dianas put in their best performance of the year when they played Wagga City on the weekend. Photo: Liam Warren

THE Dianas have given their best performance of the season when they took on Wagga City over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.