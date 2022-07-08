NOTHING says it's officially a party like cocktails.
That's exactly how many visitors to town and residents got into the spirit of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton on Friday evening thanks to a cocktail-making hour.
The event was held in the bespoke Parlour in Chelmsford Place, with a specialised mixologist leading the group in how to make a tasty cocktail or two which was then enjoyed by all.
Many dressed in their art deco-era best before heading off to more functions throughout the evening.
Those who were in attendance not only were excited to pick up a fun skill for entertaining at home, but to also kick off their weekend of festivities in style.
Other events in the parlour on Friday included dance workshops for adults and kids, a cocktail happy hour and a Gatsby cabaret soiree.
