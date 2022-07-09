THE Parlour may be a temporary fixture during the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton, but the memories it houses will last a lifetime.
The bespoke venue is set up in Chelmsford Place for the weekend, looking like a circus tent on the outside.
However, on the inside there was much more than just tricks taking place.
The Parlour was home to all kinds of grand activities throughout the weekend, including the packed out Great Gatsby Soiree, dance workshops for both children and adults, cocktail-making lessons, cocktail happy hours, circus workshops and much more.
Residents and visitors of all ages took the opportunity to enjoy many of the sessions, stepping inside to a world of fun and laughter along the way.
Hannah Trott and Tara Silcock from Brooks and Baker led the circus workshops, with both excited to be taking part in the festival.
"It's been so exciting and so much fun," Ms Trott said.
"The kids have been loving it. We teach them all sorts of tricks like juggling, plate spinning, all kinds of things.
"But it's also about co-ordination, confidence and body autonomy.
"We're loving being part of this event, it's a fantastic idea."
The Parlour proved a popular fixture throughout the festival weekend, with many already looking forward to its return again.
