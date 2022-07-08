The Irrigator
Subscriber

High Rollers night a hit at Historic Hydro for 2022 Australian Art Deco Festival

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 8 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIBES: Meaghan Townsend and Dylan Ingram enjoy the high rollers night. Photo: Talia Pattison

A NIGHT of good old fashioned fun highlighted the first night of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.