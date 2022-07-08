A NIGHT of good old fashioned fun highlighted the first night of the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
The high rollers night at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn had visitors from all over attend, joining in with residents to kick the festival off in style.
Partygoers dressed to impress, with men looking dapper in their suits, ties, hats and suspenders, while the ladies wore stunning dresses, gowns and furs as everyone was transported back to the art deco era.
A casino was set up in the venue's ball room for those who wanted to try their luck with the "Hydro" dollars, staff served delicious food and, of course, everyone was entertained by Electro Swiggety throughout the evening.
Tara Neilsen from Electro Swiggety said the vibe of the festival was unique.
"We came and performed in 2019 and it was the highlight of our year," she said.
"It's an honour to come back, especially after the event had to be cancelled at the last minute in 2021.
"This kind of event is right up our alley. The effort people put into dressing up. The beautiful town and its buildings.
"Having an event like this where people just let their hair down and allow us to entertain them, it's just great fun.
"We love seeing the enjoyment."
The High Rollers evening was followed by the Great Gatsby Soiree in The Parlour, which was another sample of dancing and fun from the art deco era.
Among those also attending on the night was Sue Wells, who said she was looking forward to attending as many events as possible.
"Some friends of ours saw it (the festival) on Facebook," she said.
"We haven't been here before, but we're having a lovely time.
"The town is amazing. The buildings are fantastic.
"We're definitely planning to come back."
The High Rollers night in the majestic Historic Hydro certainly looks set to become a fixture of the festival program in the years to come.
