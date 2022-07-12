On a normal day, Chelmsford Place is a busy spot for traffic in Leeton.
However, on Saturday it was busy making way for a different type of vehicle as part of the Australian Art Deco Festival.
The soapbox derby again proved popular to really get the party started for the Chelmsford Place Festival.
Huge crowds lined the streets to watch the young drivers fly by in the creations they had made.
This time around there were no adult entries, with organisers hopeful the 2023 will attract more participants of all ages - perhaps even building rivalry between business houses or sporting clubs.
Some of those who did take part in the racing action were students from Leeton Public School.
Science teacher Rachel Anderson said three of the carts were built at the school, while other children built two more at home.
"What has been really fabulous about the whole project was the kids were so involved with everything," she said.
"One was made out of wood, another used an old wheelchair to adapt for the cart.
"The kids learned about art deco. We looked at pictures around Leeton so they could include all of those elements in their designs as well.
"It was a great way for them to get involved with the festival.
"They've been excited for a long time now to race."
As part of the soapbox derby each of the participants and their "push driver" are required to dress in their art deco best, which saw many wonderful costumes also featuring on the day.
