Some of our favourite photos from the 2022 Australian Art Deco Festival

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 9 2022 - 8:00am
Our favourite photos from the 2022 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton | Photos

THIS year's Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton promised something for all ages and organisers have kept their word.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

