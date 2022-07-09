Our favourite photos from the 2022 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton | Photos

THIS year's Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton promised something for all ages and organisers have kept their word.
From high roller nights, workshops of all varieties, performances and live entertainment to murder mystery plays, billy cart races, market stalls, vintage cars and much more, the festival is back in a big way in 2022.
Leeton was buzzing throughout day two of the event, which saw Chelmsford Place packed.
Everywhere you turned there was something to see, do or try and even the winter weather played reasonably nice.
The festival was first held in 2019 and it appears it won't be going anywhere soon as it continues to put Leeton on the map as the Art Deco Capital of Australia.
Check out some of our images here from the event so far.
