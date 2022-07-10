The Irrigator
Subscriber

Vintage cars impress crowds at Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 10 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VERY COOL: Tanya Chalker-Holz with her iconic vehicle during the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton. Photo: Talia Pattison

VINTAGE cars helped to transform Leeton shire back to the golden era of vehicles as part of the Australian Art Deco Festivals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.