VINTAGE cars helped to transform Leeton shire back to the golden era of vehicles as part of the Australian Art Deco Festivals.
The vehicles and their owners traveled from across the state to take part, with most also part of the Early Ford V8 Club of NSW, which were also part of the inaugural festival in 2019.
The vehicles lined Chelmsford Place on Saturday with residents and visitors able to inspect them throughout the day and chat to the owners to find out the history behind them.
Drawing in a crowd was a former police highway patrol vehicle, with its siren heard regularly throughout the day.
The vehicles also transported attendees at the high rollers evening for a lap around town, with many also taking the opportunity to have their photo taken in front of these iconic cars.
Many will also be returning to Leeton later in the year when the club brings its national conference to town.
Tanya Chalker-Holz is a club member who was in Leeton for the festival and is also organising the national conference.
She brought one of her vehicles down for the event, which was once owned by a crime family in Arizona, America.
"They used it to run contraband over the border ... it wasn't a problem getting it into the other states, but whatever they were running, it was them trying to get it back into Arizona, so goodness knows what it was," Mrs Chalker-Holz said.
"What ended up happening was the vehicle ended up becoming too well-known by the police. It's a high-end vehicle, so there wasn't many people who would have been able to afford it back in those days.
"They had to put it into storage."
In the 1970s the vehicle was used for stock car racing, but then someone from Geelong went over and found it and brought it back to Australia where it was restored and converted to right-hand drive.
There is only three vehicles of this kind in Australia.
"I've had it now for about two years," Mrs Chalker-Holz said.
"It's very special. My husband spent a lot of time working on it.
"We've loved bringing it to the festival."
