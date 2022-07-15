The Irrigator
Leeton library a hive of activity during July 2022 school holidays

By Talia Pattison
July 15 2022 - 5:00am
CRAFTY: Violette Simmonds tries her hand at stained-glass window making at the library.

THE library was the perfect haven for those wanting to get out of the house and set their mind to a fun activity or two during the school holidays.

