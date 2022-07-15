THE library was the perfect haven for those wanting to get out of the house and set their mind to a fun activity or two during the school holidays.
A host of fun sessions were planned at the Leeton library, with many booked out each day.
Sessions have included junior brain games with an art deco theme, stained-glass window making, NAIDOC Week storytime and more.
"We have been blown away this school holidays by the number of children and young people attending our events and interacting with the library's team at special activities," librarian Zoey Lucas said.
"Most events have been either booked out,or close to, with extra tickets added to some when possible.
"Reports at the end of each tell us everyone is really enjoying all there is on offer and the variety of different (sessions)."
The library has also been welcoming children and young people each day for its reading hour challenge.
"(There are) prizes to be won for three, five, eight, and 10 hours spent in the library looking for books and reading," Ms Lucas said.
"Simply pick up a bookmark at the front desk and remind us to stamp it for you each time you're in."
Rounding out the holidays was a peace project screen printing session, and teddy bear and biscuit decorating.
