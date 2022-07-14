The Irrigator
Leeton shire's councillors to keep same remuneration fee at 2021-22 financial year

By Talia Pattison
July 14 2022 - 4:00am
NO INCREASE: Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker (front left) and deputy mayor Michael Kidd (right) with fellow councillors and staff. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON shire councillors have decided not to give themselves a pay rise this financial year.

