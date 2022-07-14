LEETON shire councillors have decided not to give themselves a pay rise this financial year.
Every year councillors and the mayor are paid a fee for the duties and responsibilities they carry out.
All councils in NSW are required to annually set their level of fees for both councillors and the mayor based upon the outcome of the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal's determination.
This year that set down an allowed increase of two per cent for mayoral and councillor fees for the 2022-23 financial year.
However, Leeton shire's councillors and mayor have decided to keep the same rate from the 2021-22 financial year and effectively not give themselves a "pay rise".
That means councillors will each receive $12,650 and the mayor $27,600.
That equates to around $244 per week for councillors and $530 per week for the mayor.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said it was a show of good faith to the community.
"It may be a small gesture to keep councillor fees at last year's level, but as elected representatives we want to show our community we are doing our bit to keep operational costs down," he said.
Leeton's current councillors following last year's local government elections in December are:
