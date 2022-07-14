LEETON residents have been warned not to be COVID complacent as case numbers again start to climb.
Case numbers have been growing during the winter months both in Leeton and the wider state.
Since the start of July there have been 120 reported cases of COVID-19 in Leeton shire up until July 13.
Leeton only recorded its first case of COVID-19 on December 22 last year, but that number has risen to an all together total of 3024 at July 13.
In the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, in the past 24 hours there have been 129 positive PCR tests recorded and 396 positive rapid antigen tests registered with NSW Health.
However, health authorities said this number may well be larger as people may not have recorded a positive result or haven't tested.
This week advice surrounding the COVID re-infection period also changed.
NSW Health has revised the COVID-19 reinfection period from 12 weeks down to four weeks effective from today.
People who have previously had COVID-19 should test for COVID-19 after 28 days since their isolation ended if experiencing symptoms and follow the relevant health advice if they test positive.
People who test positive again will be reported and managed as new cases.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the reduced reinfection period, which follows the advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, is due to the latest subvariants of Omicron circulating in the community.
"The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are circulating widely in NSW," Dr Chant said.
"They are more able to evade immunity gained from previous infection and vaccination reinfection is more likely and possible just weeks after a prior infection."
A fourth booster shot is not also available for Leeton shire residents aged 30 years and over, with health authorities urging people to roll up their sleeves again in a bid to protect the community.
It comes as the MIA's pharmacists also encourage people to have their flu shot, saying it is not too late to do so with this year labelled a dangerous season for the flu.
