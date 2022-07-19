UNLOCKING memories and bringing them to life is the goal of a new artistic initiative in Leeton.
Red Earth Ecology, operated by Leeton artists Jason Richardson and Jo Roberts, has been successful in gaining funding for what will be known as the Leeton Memories project.
The idea will be to transform reminisces of older residents in the shire into shop front displays.
As a result, four artists from Leeton shire are needed to assist bring the project to life.
"Our aim is to work with a group to develop a series of displays based on interviews about observations of environmental change," Mr Richardson said.
"We have a small budget to cover materials and contribute something toward the time of the four contributors."
Edited extracts from recorded interviews with long-time residents will prompt and inform a series of shop front installations and be linked to these displays using QR codes.
"We hope people will think broadly about what materials can go into making a display and the budget should help to realise those ideas," Mr Richardson said.
"The idea is you'll be able to hear a recorded commentary from older residents and that will inform the experience for viewers seeing the artworks."
The Leeton Memories project aims to raise the profile of art and help the artists involved to develop their own projects.
Each display will be promoted with a profile of the contributors and discussion about the themes raised by the interview.
The project has been made possible through Western Riverina Arts and the Country Arts Support Program (CASP).
"We will also share our CASP application for this project with the artists, so they can get an understanding of what goes into a successful funding proposal," Mr Richardson said.
Afterwards, Red Earth Ecology will consider assisting with grant applications from the artists for the development of future projects in the region where they relate to the aims of that organisation.
"Red Earth Ecology was incorporated to enable projects that link people to the landscape, whether through plant regeneration activities or cultural practices like making artworks," Mr Richardson said.
"There's also a need for pathways in the Riverina so artists can develop local projects and we're willing to provide guidance.
"We want this Leeton Memories project to be the start of something that will create new memories in Leeton for years to come."
Anyone wanting to be involved should email sauce@bassling.com to express their interest.
