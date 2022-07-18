The Irrigator
Subscriber

Local leader column with Leonie Napier | July 2022

By Leonie Napier
July 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Department of Agriculture researchers Phil Sinclair, Bruce Logan and Rita Hermus stand at the entrance of the Yanco Agricultural Institute in the early 1980s. Photo: Supplied

IT WAS in 1908, four years prior to the turning on of the water for irrigation in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation District, when 320 acres were set aside to form the Yanco Experiment Irrigation Farm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.