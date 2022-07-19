ELEVEN years has passed since one of Leeton's favourite watering holes burned to the ground.
The Hydro Tavern was set alight during the early hours of July 16, 2011 and, while it was never proven to be an arson attack in court, police do believe that was the cause of the fire.
The Hydro Tavern was a popular pub in Leeton, located just down the hill from the Historic Hydro Motor Inn.
The building was listed as heritage, but now those who are new to town or are growing up would have little knowledge about the pub that housed many late nights, good times, functions and the like over the years.
Following the fire, which was roaring early on in the morning of July 16, the damage was irreparable and the building stood in ruins for some time.
Many labelled it as an eyesore before it was eventually demolished and the site cleared.
Now the lot where it stood remains vacant, with some using the area as parking during the week and, at other times, it does play host to visiting food trucks, vintage car displays and other events.
Emergency services were among the first on the scene of the fire, with the tavern standing directly opposite the Leeton Fire Station.
Current mayor Tony Reneker, who was an Inspector with the NSW Police Force in Leeton at the time, recalled that morning.
"It's definitely not a common occurrence to have something like that happen," he said.
"That (Hydro Tavern) was the first liquor licence in Leeton all of those many years before. There was a big debate at that time. A lot of people didn't want it."
The man charged with "maliciously destroying premises by fire" had the charge withdrawn in March 2012.
However, he but did face time behind bars for other offences relating to the incident, including break and enter and theft.
There was also an adjoining bottle shop next to the pub that was affected.
It re-opened two years after the blaze, but eventually closed.
Wendy Senti from the Leeton Family and Local Historical Society said many would remember hearing the news of the pub burning down.
"It was a shock I think because it was so well patronised," she said.
"It was a popular spot.
"It was originally built not long after the (Historic) Hydro. The Hydro Tavern was the public bar, where as the Historic Hydro was more for your special visitors and their clients.
"The 'bottom Hydro' as it was known became the public bar."
While there are no longer any signs of the Hydro Tavern ever having stood in Chelmsford Place, what does remain for many are the memories.
