The Irrigator
Subscriber

Eleven years has passed since a fire tore through the Hydro Tavern in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DESTROYED: It has been 11 years since the Hydro Tavern was the subject of an arson attack in Leeton. Photo: The Irrigator

ELEVEN years has passed since one of Leeton's favourite watering holes burned to the ground.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.