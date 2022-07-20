LEETON'S Peta Sinclair will be the first person to tell you she doesn't do what she does for the praise or awards.
While that may be the case, Ms Sinclair is certainly deserving of both as she recently discovered when she was named a finalist of the 2022 NSW Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards.
Ms Sincair receives the nomination for her ongoing role and involvement with the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA).
She is one of four nominees from VRA rescue squads across the state, joining others from the remaining emergency services.
An awards ceremony will be held in Sydney next month to announce the winners and Ms Sinclair will be attending.
She said being named a finalist came as a shock as she herself nominated a fellow member, but never expected she would be in the running.
"Each paid and voluntary service has four nominees statewide," Ms Sinclair said.
"I am humbled and thrilled by this recognition.
"I urge people to consider giving just a few hours a week to any voluntary organisation to support our community needs."
This year has been a big one for Ms Sinclair, who started 2022 by retiring as a full-time paramedic with NSW Ambulance.
She was named Leeton shire's citizen of the year on Australia Day.
While she still works casually as a paramedic when needed, Ms Sinclair said she now enjoyed spending more time volunteering. particularly with the Leeton VRA.
"The VRA is such a fantastic organisation ... myself and my sons have a long association with them," Ms Sinclair said.
"They do so much wonderful work in our community." Any residents interested in joining the Leeton VRA should visit the group's Facebook page for more information.
