THE Leeton Landfill and Recycling Centre is now subject to new charges for residents looking to offload their rubbish.
Many would be aware of the changes made by Leeton Shire Council recently and, with that in mind, a dump for free weekend has now been for residents to make the most of in September.
Advertisement
At present, residents now heading out to the landfill will need to pay a fee. For unsorted waste, the charge is $15 per ute or trailer load or $10 for a sedan or wagon.
For sorted waste, the charge is $5 per load (where the bulk can be recycled).
Loads of 100 per cent approved recyclable items remain free.
While the fees are new for Leeton shire residents, other towns in the area such as Griffith, Temora and Wagga all charge a gate fee for users.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Historically, council has borne the cost of domestic waste delivered to landfill by residents," council's group manager of operations Tom Steele said. "This is no longer sustainable.
"Free landfilling also fails to drive the landfill diversion rates we need to achieve through better sorting at source and active recycling."
The recycled material that will continue to be received for free at the landfill includes e-waste, cardboard, chemical containers that are Drum Muster eligible, paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, oil, batteries, smoke detectors and fluorescent light tubes.
The first dump for free weekend will be held on September 24 and 25 at both the Leeton landfill and the Whitton Transfer Station from 8am to 4pm on both days.
Free entry will be available both days for those wanting to dispose of general domestic waste, including garden rubbish, mixed recyclables and general waste.
Free landfilling also fails to drive the landfill diversion rates we need to achieve through better sorting at source and active recycling.- Leeton Shire Council's Tom Steele
There will be a cap of two standard loads per household.
A standard load is the equivalent of a ute/car and trailer combo, or just a ute or carload. Asbestos will not be accepted over this weekend.
Only one mattress is permitted per load and commercial waste and tyres will not be accepted for free.
Council has also reminded residents of the free Community Recycling Centre (CRC) located at the Leeton landfill, which is available for free all year round.
The CRC is a permanent drop-off centre for common household problem wastes that can't be collected via council kerbside waste and recycling collection services.
Advertisement
The CRC can accept paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, motor oils, other oil, car and household batteries, smoke detectors and fluro globes/tubes.
The centre can be accessed seven days per week during operational hours.
For more contact council's manager environmental sustainability Luke Tedesco on 6953 0911 or visit council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.