PARKVIEW Public School will have not one, but two students going up against the nation's best at elite sporting competitions in the coming weeks.
Josephine Irvin has been selected in the NSW under 12s side which will contest the School Sport Australia National Basketball Championships in Bendigo next month.
Josie is the first student from Parkview Public to make the NSW side for basketball.
Meanwhile, Xavier Chilko will also represent his state in Aussie Rules at the School Sport Australia National Championships in Adelaide in August.
The pair are both talented young athletes, who have also been selected in various other Riverina sides across a range of sports.
Josie spent time during the school holidays at a training camp preparing for the nationals.
"We learned lots of plays to put in our game when we go away," she said.
"I like meeting new people (through basketball) and just playing as well. I think we (the team) will do okay.
"Our coach told us all about Victoria, so I think they will be the team to beat."
Both competitions for Josie and Xavier will be held over a week.
Xavier will also participate in a special jumper presentation at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the Sydney Swans before he jets off to Adelaide for the week-long championships.
The talented midfielder also plays junior football for the Leeton-Whitton Crows and is a Collingwood Football Club fan.
Xavier also spent time during the recent school holidays at a training camp with his side to prepare them for the competition ahead.
He said the country Victoria side and the team from South Australia would be among those the NSW team would like to defeat.
"At our training camp we went through a lot of different skills," Xavier said.
"I like the challenge of playing and meeting new people. I'm really looking forward to nationals.
"I got to know the team during the training camp. It should be good."
Parkview Public School principal Travis Irvin will also be attending the Aussie Rules nationals competition in Adelaide in his capacity as the under 12s girls coach.
Making a NSW side is no easy feat, with the school home to five representatives in 50 years before Josie and Xavier made it two selections in two weeks.
