THE Leeton Plaza has been given a new lease of life thanks to new owners and the announcement two national stores will be making the building their home.
Pets Domain and Kaiser Craft have both signed on the dotted line to open stores in the Leeton Plaza and that is just the beginning, according to new owner Petro Brisimis from Simis Capital.
Simis Capital has purchased the Leeton Plaza building, with Mr Brisimis explaining the company was family-owned.
"My dad and myself are effectively the business," he said.
"I'm born and raised in Sydney, with a Greek background. What we do is commercial property essentially. Our niche is buying shopping centres, commercial buildings or property where we feel as though maybe it's a little unloved.
"Where you walk in and you can see there is a clear story."
With that in mind, Mr Brisimis said the Leeton Plaza was the perfect addition to the company's portfolio.
He has already spent plenty of time in Leeton working with stores already in the centre, listening to feedback from their owners, as well as residents themselves.
The plan isn't to reinvent the wheel, but build on the blocks already in place at the centre.
That starts with filling the empty shop spaces, which is already underway with the two new national additions.
A refresh of soft furnishings will be completed, as well as making improvements to the centre's bathroom facilities.
Mr Brisimis said his company was hands-on.
We've been so impressed with the feedback we've been receiving from the community and that's something we are listening to.- Petro Brisimis
"I'm here with my measuring tape today, I'm meeting with trades for fit outs, discussing plans with them, it's been great," he said.
"We're obviously looking into the type of other shops that are needed here in Leeton to see what we can possibly attract to the centre.
"I have heard suggestions such as a manchester store, as I know there is a need for that in Leeton.
"At the end of the day we want to bring these businesses to town which will help residents to shop here and not go out of town where possible.
"We've been so impressed with the feedback we've been receiving from the community and that's something we are listening to."
