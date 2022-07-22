A NEW committee has Yanco and its future as its priority.
The Yanco Town Improvement Committee has been established following a successful community meeting with Leeton Shire Council earlier this year.
The idea is for the committee to represent Yanco, assist in putting on events for the town, bring new ideas to life and also fundraising for projects down the track.
With the committee now in place so too is its inaugural event.
On November 26 the committee will hold a twilight markets evening that is open to stallholders of all varieties.
The event will be held in Yanco in the service roadway just off Irrigation Way, which will be shut down for the night to give a real vibe and atmosphere to the festivities.
Entertainment is being planned, along with activities for children, but the main goal will be to provide a fun event for Yanco residents and visitors from across the region to enjoy.
Committee secretary Tracey Hamilton said the group had several priorities.
"The main one is to create better outcomes for the improvement of the Yanco community," she said.
"We're starting off with a bang with a markets, which we hope everyone will get behind and support.
"We're really excited about the committee and our twilight markets. We want to showcase Yanco."
Karen O'Grady is the president of the new committee and she was excited about what the future holds for the town.
Both Miss O'Grady and Mrs Hamilton said Yanco had plenty to offer and they loved living in the town.
"It's a close-knit community and everyone works together," Miss O'Grady said.
Mrs Hamilton agreed and said there was no place like Yanco.
"I've lived in Yanco for a very long time and I honestly wouldn't live anywhere else," she said.
"We're very excited about what our committee wants to achieve."
New members are always welcome to join the group, which meets on the first Monday of each month at 6pm at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club.
