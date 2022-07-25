AN MIA school deputy principal has been recognised as one of the country's most inspiring educators after being named a 2022 Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards recipient in the Teaching Fellows category.
Murrumbidgee Regional High School's Ian Preston was named one of 12 winners of the award and was recognised for his efforts in promoting STEM education to students and for helping his school develop partnerships with other schools to grow STEM learning opportunities.
His efforts have resulted in a 320 per cent growth in MRHS students studying physics, with similarly large growths in the mathematics, software design and engineering subjects as well.
Mr Preston will receive a $45,000 prize from Commonwealth Bank and national charity Schools Plus to help fund a strategic program, professional development and an international study tour for MRHS.
"I look forward to the opportunities the CBA Teaching Award affords me to continue to grow professionally which will enable me to further enhance the outcomes of students and staff in my learning community," Mr Preston said.
He said the award helped to validate his efforts in promoting STEM through various programs such as the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence and the NSW Virtual STEM Academy.
After being started last year, in 2022 the NSW Virtual STEM Academy delivers lessons to 350 students across 13 schools.
"These initiatives are having a positive impact on our students and the learning community as a whole," he said.
"I hope this recognition shows that quality educational programs are being delivered to our regional, rural and remote students."
The Commonwealth Teaching Awards were launched in 2016 and have since run annually to help recognise Australia's most outstanding teachers in the Teaching Fellows and Early Career Teachers categories.
Over 2000 educators were nominated in 2022 with 400 being shortlisted for the Teaching Fellows award.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
