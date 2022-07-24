Leeton Greens have put on a clinic on their home ground on Sunday to come away with a 46-point win over Waratahs.
The Waratahs side was without a number of key players, including captain Shorne Ngu and the Greens were able to make the most of it.
The Greens looked to have broken the deadlock early after a long break from Kirtis Fisher before he was hauled down by Rowan Matthew, but the Leeton side didn't have to wait much longer as coach Hayden Philp sent Will Barnes over in the sixth minute.
Fisher was at the centre of the next try as well as off the back of a long break he passed off to Corey Graham, and despite the best efforts of the Waratahs defence, he was able to spin his way out of a tackle and across the line.
The Waratahs defence was unable to stop the charge from the Greens in the first half as they went to the break with a 24-0 lead thanks to tries to Inia Mate and Beniel Qereqeretabva.
It didn't take long for the Greens to continue their surge as a length of the field try to Fisher was followed up by second tries to Mate and Qereqeretabva to push the lead out to 40 points.
Another strong run from Fisher had the Waratahs back on their own line before Philp found his way over before the Waratahs were able to get a consolation try through Moses Lolohea with seven minutes to go to make it 46-6.
Leeton restored their lead with Philp getting over for his second of the match to wrap up the 52-6 victory.
In what was a warm day for football, Philp thought coming into the game fresh off the bye helped his side.
"The boys had a good session on Tuesday to blow out the cobwebs and continued that today," he said.
"Particularly with it being a hot day, I think it definitely helped. We have had a tough year at training, so hopefully, the boys are ready to go in the hot conditions."
The Leeton side could have added more points to their total, but ball security let them down when they were in prime position.
"We have been like that all year, and I thought today was a bit of an improvement," he said.
"We are still giving away too much ball, and if we do that against sides like Point and Black and Whites, it will hurt us."
The Greens remain hot on the heels of the top-of-the-table DPC Roosters, but Philp isn't worrying about where they are in the race for the minor premiership.
"We want to have strong back-to-back performances rather than just getting the win," he said.
"We want to win every game and keep building towards finals."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
