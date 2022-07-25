DID you know an un-desexed female cat can birth an average of 300 kittens in a lifetime?
A female dog can average around 100 puppies? That's just an average.
Advertisement
There are many myths that surround whether it is better to desex your pet or leave them entire.
Here are some truths to dispel those myths:
Myth one: Their behaviour will change after desexing. Yes. For the better though. Hormones play a part in behaviour, especially when our pets come into heat.
Removing those hormones stops those wild fluctuations associated with being in season, as well as unpredictable or aggressive behaviour towards other animals. In short, your pet will become a calmer and more pleasant member of your family.
Myth two: Letting your female dog or cat have a litter will "settle them down". There is no evidence to support this. In fact, allowing them to breed not only increases their risk of hormone-related diseases, but having a litter comes with the risk of emergency caesareans.
This can be a life-risking procedure for both your pet and their offspring and can be very costly, especially if the pregnancy wasn't planned.
Myth three: Our pets will put on weight after being desexed. While hormones can play a part with metabolism, so does aging.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As long as your pet gets enough exercise and is not being over fed with too many treats, weight gain should not be a problem.
Having your pet desexed can be one of the best decisions you make for your pet's health in their lifetime.
You are eliminating the risk of some hormone-related cancers, such as ovarian and testicular cancers, as well as strongly reducing the risk of mammary cancer and prostate disease.
You are also preventing unwanted litters.
The number of animals in shelters, rescue groups as well as those that simply get "dumped" is huge.
Don't add to those numbers, get your pet desexed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.