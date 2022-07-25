LEETON businesses on the ground have disputed recent unemployment data, saying the numbers don't paint the picture of what is really happening.
The latest unemployment data released by the National Skills Commission shows unemployment in the Riverina remains low, with an average of 2.4 per cent across the region.
Overall, unemployment rose slightly in the March quarter, but the rate is still one of the lowest recorded in the past decade.
However, the numbers are something businesses in Leeton shire cannot relate to, according to the town's business chamber.
Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom said the feedback she was receiving from industries of all varieties painted a different picture.
"Business owners are telling us they are struggling to fill gaps they have," she said.
"It doesn't matter if it's hospitality, in the trade sector or things like retail.
"Businesses are saying to us they just can't get anyone. It is concerning that the numbers say one thing, but the reality is completely different."
This was a sentiment Regional Development Australia-Riverina agreed with.
In 2020, RDA Riverina surveyed employers across the region and found almost half could not find the staff they need and left roles unfilled, while almost 80 per cent had trouble recruiting.
Leeton's Michael Nardi owns a cafe and restaurant in town and he said being unable to fill staffing gaps was a problem.
He said the rising cost of living and the increase in prices for goods offered by businesses was also adding extra pressure.
"We are struggling to find workers ... where are all of these people who had jobs before?
"Have they gone to a different industry? I find that hard to believe because everyone no matter what industry they are in seem to be struggling to find staff.
"There's a lot of factors I think."
Mr Nardi said the situation appeared be getting worse, but urged those looking for a job in the shire to put their hand up and give something a crack.
He said uncertain times meant being employed was worth its weight in gold.
In 2021, RDA Riverina became a "backbone co-ordinator" for the NSW government's $3 million Growing Regions of Welcome (GROW) program designed to help new migrants and refugees in Western Sydney find new opportunities to live and work in the regions.
RDA Riverina CEO and director of regional development, Rachel Whiting, said Leeton's participation in that program would hopefully help the situation.
"Leeton and Temora are both pilot towns for the GROW program in the Riverina, which will not only help address some of our skills shortages, but also add to the cultural fabric of our communities," she said.
"It is our hope the Riverina becomes a prime choice for overseas workers.
"While it's definitely a good thing that unemployment rates remain low, we need to consider the much broader employment problem we face here and continue to do all we can to bring skilled workers to the Riverina and grow our own talent and opportunities."
