PATRICIA Campbell has been injecting a little extra magic at Wamoon Public School in recent times.
Mrs Campbell has come on board at the school as acting principal until the end of the year following the departure of former principal Matt Collins.
Working in schools of all sizes is something Mrs Campbell is no stranger too, particularly in the MIA.
Prior to her secondment to Wamoon Public, she was the assistant principal at Griffith Public School and has also spent many years at Goolgowi Public School.
"I spent last term busily wrapping my head around everything, but it has been a real pleasure getting to know each of our 35 students and their families," Mrs Campbell said.
"It is very obvious to me the Wamoon community cares very much about the school.
"The P&C here is one of the most vibrant and active I have ever seen."
It is hoped a permanent principal will be appointed late in the year to lead the students and staff forward in 2023.
In the meantime, Mrs Campbell has been enjoying being back in the classroom teaching, as well as pushing many of the school's initiatives forward.
One of those big projects is the creation of a permanent library at the school, which is now well underway and something Mrs Campbell and staff have been working hard on. Mrs Campbell said the value of small schools continued to be important in communities throughout the MIA.
"All schools are important, but small schools are so special," she said.
"They are big enough to matter, but small enough to care.
"The town's identity does revolve around small schools and we see that here in Wamoon."
Mrs Campbell said the network of small schools in Leeton shire was also second-to-none, with principals all providing support to one another.
With two terms remaining in 2022, Wamoon students will be kept busy across all aspects of learning, sport, arts and more.
"We've got a lot happening, it's busy, but exciting for everyone and I'm loving being here," Mrs Campbell said.
