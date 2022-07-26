PARKVIEW Public School students put their athletic abilities to the test recently.
The school held its annual athletics carnival across two days at the Leeton High School ovals just prior to the recent school holiday winter break.
Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin praised students for their efforts across the event.
(There was) outstanding student participation and wonderful support from the community over two perfect winter days at the Leeton High School ovals," he said.
"There was some excellent competition from across all events, with Bradman House coming out as champions for 2022, their third consecutive success.
"A large number of students have qualified for the LNPSSA athletics championships, which will be held on August 5."
Age champions from the school were honoured for their outstanding performances.
The carnival was also attended by plenty of parents, grandparents and carers in 2022 - something that hasn't been able to be the case for many school occasions in the past two years during the pandemic.
Junior girls: Ava Gilmour.
Junior boys: Tristan Ganderton.
11 years girls: Keira Hewson.
11 years boys: Jack Crowe.
Senior girls: Josephine Irvin.
Senior boys: Xavier Chilko.
Bradman: 551.
Thorpe: 398.
Freeman: 300.
