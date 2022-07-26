LEETON'S Rob Houghton was happily hosting a cotton industry event when the tables were turned on him.
Mr Houghton was the MC at the 2022 Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association annual awards dinner on the weekend, but wasn't expecting that he too would be going home with a top honour.
Mr Houghton was the recipient of the services to cotton industry award, which was for the 2021 following COVID disruptions.
"It was definitely a bit of a surprise, I was the MC for the night and when they started reading out the award and giving some background, I started to realise they were talking about me," Mr Houghton said.
"I had no idea. It is a big honour.
"You don't do any of these things for the awards or recognition."
Those attending on the night heard Mr Houghton is an innovator in irrigation joining the Irrigation and Extension Committee (IREC) in 2013, later becoming chairman as he recognised the importance of extension and face-to-face meetings for farmers to share knowledge, guide research, generate new ideas and learn from each other.
"IREC is definitely vital and there is a lot happening there to drive the industry and irrigation farming forward," Mr Houghton said.
Cotton Australia chief executive officer Adam Kay said Mr Houghton was a deserving winner as he "works tirelessly for the improvement of the entire irrigation industry as well as others".
"All cropping farmers ultimately benefit from Rob's efforts because he is so generous of his time and resources," Mr Kay said.
"He has dedicated hundreds of hours as chairman, but also through his management of the IREC Field Station site, which hosts research aimed at helping everyone to improve their crop outcomes."
Throughout the region Mr Houghton has a reputation for going above and beyond, particularly with efforts to make the sector become more efficient and economical.
One example is the design and installation of the first fully automated irrigation system in the Murrumbidgee Valley at the IREC Field Station.
"Rob has also been proud to support mental health initiatives in the bush and is a keen participator and advocate of Active Farmers, the organisation that provides fitness classes, mental health services and health workshops in farming communities and aims to foster social interaction, build community connections and resilience," Mr Kay said.
Mr Houghton also reflected on this year's cotton harvest, which was an extended one due to wet weather, but said yields and quality were good.
He is now looking forward to the Australian Cotton Conference in Queensland next month.
