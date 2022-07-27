LEETON-WHITTON aren't giving up hope of securing a win this season, but coach Tom Groves knows that may not be the case in 2022.
However, Groves is optimistic the Crows have a strong future ahead, again stressing this year has been an optimistic one in terms of building the club's juniors into senior players.
Last weekend that improvement was evident when Leeton-Whitton were able to push MCUE for two-and-a-half quarters, only being down by 10 points at half-time.
Groves is hopeful that effort will be replicated on Saturday when the Crows host the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Lions.
"I was really happy with the boys effort against Mango ... I couldn't fault our effort or execution of how we wanted to play, we just run out of puff against a strong side," he said.
"The goal always is for us to pick up that result we want, but this weekend we'll have similar messaging to the Mango game.
"That intensity and effort needs to be there and to deny how they (GGGM) want to play, as well as on the flip side of that get our game going so we can score a little bit more.
"That's where we struggled a little bit on the weekend."
With the Crows only having a month of football left to play, the idea will be to shake up sides who will be playing finals."
A win is also not off the cards for Groves.
"We're still pushing for it," he said.
"That's still what everyone is trying to achieve."
The Crows expect to welcome several Yanco Agricultural High School players back into the side, but apart from that the team for the Lions match will remain largely unchanged.
